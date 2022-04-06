Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms

In east Texas, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto his home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said.

As the storms moved into South Carolina late Tuesday, debate was delayed for nearly an hour in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated for a tornado warning for Columbia. The legislation being debated would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

In Alabama, the weather service said it was sending survey teams to examine potential tornado damage in the Wetumpka area. Lightning struck a flea market in the northern Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported.

In Mississippi, fallen trees and limbs closed a stretch of highway for hours in Newton County.

Several tornadoes are expected across a large part of the South on Wednesday, the national Storm Prediction Center said. Parts of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee will be at greatest risk of severe weather. That area of heightened risk includes several large cities, including Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Caption The Bryan County Courthouse was damaged, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a storm passed through the city of Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine Caption The Bryan County Courthouse was damaged, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a storm passed through the city of Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

Caption The Bryan County Courthouse was damaged and trees broken in half, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a storm passed through the city of Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine Caption The Bryan County Courthouse was damaged and trees broken in half, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a storm passed through the city of Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

Caption A power pole ripped from its location lies on East College street in Pembroke, Ga., after a storm damaged several homes and the Bryan County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Pembroke is 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine Caption A power pole ripped from its location lies on East College street in Pembroke, Ga., after a storm damaged several homes and the Bryan County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Pembroke is 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine) Credit: Lewis M. Levine Credit: Lewis M. Levine

Caption Damage is seen at a house on South Main Street in Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, after a storm passed through the city, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine) Credit: Lewis Levine Credit: Lewis Levine Caption Damage is seen at a house on South Main Street in Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, after a storm passed through the city, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine) Credit: Lewis Levine Credit: Lewis Levine

Caption Heavy storms Tuesday, April 5, 2022, morning left a large section of Rebecca Avenue under water by the Walthall Community Room in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. The community center was fine, said Rob Mulholland, president of the Walthall Owners Association. "I've never seen it that bad," he said. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Heavy storms Tuesday, April 5, 2022, morning left a large section of Rebecca Avenue under water by the Walthall Community Room in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. The community center was fine, said Rob Mulholland, president of the Walthall Owners Association. "I've never seen it that bad," he said. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Water from Gordons Creek rushes under the Bay Street bridge in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., following heavy storms, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption Water rushes through an overflowing storm drain near Highway 49 at North 26th Avenue and Seventh Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after heavy storms ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes throughout the state on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Water rushes through an overflowing storm drain near Highway 49 at North 26th Avenue and Seventh Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after heavy storms ripped across the state leaving reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and tornadoes throughout the state on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption Two men on bicycles wait for a train to pass through downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. during a lull in heavy thunderstorms that moved through the state early in the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn Caption Two men on bicycles wait for a train to pass through downtown Hattiesburg, Miss. during a lull in heavy thunderstorms that moved through the state early in the morning of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Dominic Gwinn/Hattiesburg American via AP) Credit: Dominic Gwinn Credit: Dominic Gwinn

Caption A crew with East Mississippi Power Electric Association works to restore power to a home in the Whynot Community in Lauderdale County, Miss. following a storm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP) Credit: Bill Graham Credit: Bill Graham Caption A crew with East Mississippi Power Electric Association works to restore power to a home in the Whynot Community in Lauderdale County, Miss. following a storm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP) Credit: Bill Graham Credit: Bill Graham

Caption A home in the Whynot Community in Lauderdale County, Miss. was damaged after trees fell on it during a storm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP) Credit: Bill Graham Credit: Bill Graham Caption A home in the Whynot Community in Lauderdale County, Miss. was damaged after trees fell on it during a storm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Bill Graham/The Meridian Star via AP) Credit: Bill Graham Credit: Bill Graham

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption A metal shop building is damaged after a severe storm passed the area in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17 , right, picks up a shoe as she searches through her belongings after a severe storm in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II

Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II Caption Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Elias Valverde II /The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Elias Valverde II Credit: Elias Valverde II