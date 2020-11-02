Rescuers weep with joy as Turkey pulls 2 girls from rubble

Rescue workers clapped in unison Monday as 14-year-old Idil Sirin was removed from the rubble, after being trapped for 58 hours. Her 8-year-old sister, Ipek, did not survive, NTV television reported.

Seven hours later, rescuers working on another toppled building extricated 3-year-old Elif Perincek, whose mother and two sisters had been rescued two days earlier. The child spent 65 hours in the wreckage of her apartment and became the 106th person to be rescued alive, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Muammer Celik of the Istanbul fire department's search-and-rescue team told NTV television that he thought Elif was dead when he reached her inside the wreckage.

“There was dust on her face, her face was white,” he said. “When I cleaned the dust from her face, she opened her eyes. I was astonished.”

Celik said: “it was a miracle, it was a true miracle.”

The girl would not let go of his hand throughout the rescue operation, Celik said, adding: “I am now her big brother.”

The girl was pictured holding Celik's thumb while being carried on a stretcher into a tent where she was treated before being taken to the hospital. Rescuers were seen shedding tears of joy and hugging each other.

Rescue workers scrambling to find more survivors used listening devices to detect any signs of life.

“Can anyone hear me?” a team leader shouted, asking possible survivors to bang against surfaces three times if they could.

Officials said 220 quake survivors were still hospitalized and four of them were in serious condition.

The quake also triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal construction, which can lead to serious damage and deaths when earthquakes hit. Regulations have been tightened in light of earthquakes to strengthen or demolish older buildings and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but it is not happening fast enough.

Turkey sits on top of fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, leave the area as the adjacent building at the right started moving, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen) Credit: Ismail Gokmen Credit: Ismail Gokmen

In this photo of IHA news agency, provided by the government rescue agency AFAD's rescue teams, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, carry 14-year-old Idil Sirin who have been extricated from a collapsed building early Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 58 hours after a strong earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocks and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday, Oct. 30. (IHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, leave the area as the adjacent building at the right started moving, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen) Credit: Ismail Gokmen Credit: Ismail Gokmen

Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, leave the area as the adjacent building at the right started moving, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen) Credit: Ismail Gokmen Credit: Ismail Gokmen

Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, leave the area as the adjacent building at the right started moving, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen) Credit: Ismail Gokmen Credit: Ismail Gokmen

Members of rescue services sit in silence as they search in the debris of a collapsed building for survivors in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Members of rescue services work on the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, leave the area as the adjacent building at the right started moving, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen) Credit: Ismail Gokmen Credit: Ismail Gokmen

Members of rescue services take a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Members of rescue services work as they search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A member of rescue services pauses as he takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Members of rescue services work as they search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Members of rescue services take a break as others continue to work during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Members of rescue services take a break for the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

A member of rescue services takes a break during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Members of security services enforce the perimeter, as rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic