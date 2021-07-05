Rescuers slog through mud in Japan resort where 20 missing

At an evacuation center, Yuka Komatsu, 47, told the Asahi newspaper she narrowly escaped the mudslide after seeing a nearby apartment building being hit. Frightened, she grabbed her mother and jumped into her car. In the rearview mirror, she saw muddy water swelling and coming from behind as it washed down broken trees and rocks.

“I wonder what happened to our house,” she said.

Three people have been found dead as of early Monday, Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local officials said. Twenty-three people stranded by the slide have been rescued, including three who were injured.

Atami officials said 215 people were registered as living in the 130 homes and other buildings damaged by the slide. Initially, 147 of those people were unreachable, but the number has been lowered to 113 as city officials confirmed some had safely evacuated. They are hoping to be able to get in touch with more of them Monday.

Separately, about 20 were believed buried underneath the mudslide, the disaster agency said.

Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu told a news conference Sunday that land development upstream may have been a factor in the mudslide. Citing a preliminary examination by drone, Kawakatsu said massive amounts of soil that had been heaped up at the area under development were all washed down.

It wasn't known if the development was the direct cause, but Kawakatsu said he will investigate the land development. Media reports said a planned housing development had been abandoned after its operator had a financial problem.

Associated Press journalists Haruka Nuga and Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

Rescuers continue a search operation at the site of a mudslide at Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo Monday, July 5, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

