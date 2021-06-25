Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

Crane operators are meticulously picking up large pieces of concrete and other heavy debris from the pile using large claws, creating a sound of crashing glass and metal as they pick up a haul and dump it to the side as crews look on. The cranes periodically come to a pause, allowing firefighters a chance to pick up and remove lighter debris.

At the same time, other firefighters are tunneling from below, using saws and jackhammers, to search for pockets in the rubble, Jadallah said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the removal of the debris should make it safer for rescuers to tunnel into pockets where survivors might be trapped.

“Right now we are picking up dangerous pieces that look like they could fall on our search and rescue guys,” he said.

Periodic downpours, as well as strong winds, were adding to the challenges. A fire somewhere deep within the rubble was also a concern. “We’re working around that, it’s not stopping us,” the mayor said.

Levine Cava said it is “incredibly motivating” to watch the search and rescue teams.

“This work is being done at extreme risk to these individuals. Debris is falling on them as they do their work,” she said. “We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day.”

Jadallah said firefighters know the risk, but are driven by the hope of finding survivors.

“This is the risk that we take: it’s the risk vs. benefit,” he said. “Every time that we have that belief that there’s hope with personnel that are trapped, we do risk our lives.”

___

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

Rescue workers look through the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Rescue workers search through the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: David Santiago Credit: David Santiago

Maria Fernanda Martinez, left, and Mariana Corderiro, right, of Boca Raton, Fla., stand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Faydah Bushnaq, of Sterling, Va., center, is hugged by Maria Fernanda Martinez, of Boca Raton, Fla., as they stand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Bushnaq is vacationing and stopped to write "Pray for their Souls" in the sand. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials stand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Faydah Bushnaq, of Sterling, Va., writes "Pray for their Souls" in the sand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Bushnaq is vacationing and stopped to write in the sand. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky