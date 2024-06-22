Rescuers find family of 6 dead in landslide in eastern China, as severe weather warning extended

Authorities on Friday had said 47 people were dead in neighboring Guangdong province, which has seen historic flooding caused by the rains. The weather damaged more than a hundred bridges and flooded farmland, and destroyed roads connecting rural townships.

The heaviest rains were from Sunday into Tuesday, toppling trees and collapsing homes, and authorities estimated billions of dollars in damage.

China's National Meteorological Center issued a warning for more extreme weather across a swath of provinces in the south on Saturday, extending a warning from Friday, and for a few areas in the north.

Henan and Anhui provinces in central China, as well as Jiangsu province on the coast and the southern province of Guizhou, all are expecting hail and strong thunderstorms, according to the forecast.

In Heilongjiang province in the northeast, railways canceled multiple trains running over the weekend owing to the heavy rain.

Last week, Fujian and Guangxi provinces in southern China that experienced landslides and flooding amid heavy rain. One student died in Guangxi after falling into a river swollen from the downpour.

