Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

More than 9,500 personnel and 19 trained dogs were involved in the rescue efforts as well as efforts to provide assistance, AFAD said.

About 2,400 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods — scores of them lifted to safety by helicopters. Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

The floods hit Turkey’s northern coast just as hundreds of rescue workers were trying to tame wildfires racing across the country's southern Mediterranean coast.

Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the planet warms.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change developments at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Caption An aerial view of the city center in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, damaged after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Rescue workers stand on the debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A soldier walks on a temporary bridge set up by military in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Rescue workers rest on debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People watch the destruction in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A soldier walks among the debris in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man walks in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People walk in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after flooding. Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited