Republicans win at least 50 House seats in Virginia

Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that once-conservative Virginia has moved too far to the left, including the repeal of the death penalty, the legalization of marijuana, a loosening of abortion restrictions and a series of police reforms.

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into Tuesday’s election, but Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they considered vulnerable. The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to regain the majority the party lost in 2019. Democrats still hold a slim 21-19 majority over Republicans in the Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

Garren Shipley, a spokesman for House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, said Republicans believe they have flipped several seats in races where vote tallies show the two candidates extremely close, including in District 85 in Virginia Beach, where Democratic Del. Alex Askew was ahead of Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh by less than 100 votes.

Gilbert said in a statement Wednesday that Republicans believe Greenhalgh has won the race by more than 200 votes.

“We are very confident that there will be 52 Republicans seated when the House convenes in January,” Shipley said.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn acknowledged that the results were not what Democrats were hoping for but said there are still several tight races “that will determine the majority” as votes continue to be counted. The state Department of Elections has said that ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 will be counted through noon on Friday.

“We are going to make sure every Virginian’s voice is heard and every vote is counted,” Filler-Corn said in a statement.

Democratic incumbent Roslyn Tyler was defeated by Republican challenger Otto Wachsmann in the 75th District, while two-term Democratic incumbent Chris Hurst lost to Republican challenger Jason Ballard in the 12th District.

In other tight races, first-term Democratic Del. Joshua Cole was defeated by Republican challenger Tara Durant in the 28th District, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford County. In District 83, which includes parts of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Republican challenger Tim Anderson, an attorney and gun shop owner, ousted Democratic incumbent Nancy Guy.

Republicans had controlled the House since 2000, but Democrats won back 15 GOP-held seats in 2017, helped by voter hostility toward then-President Donald Trump. In 2019, Democrats took full control of the legislature by wiping out slim Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.