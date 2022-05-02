Republicans look to surrogates for boost in Ohio Senate race

“We’ve endorsed Dr. (Mehmet) Oz. We’ve endorsed J.P., right — J.D. Mandel. And he’s doing great,” Trump told the crowd. “They’re all doing good. They’re all doing good. And let’s see what happens.”

Mandel is the last name of one of Vance’s most bitter rivals, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, another candidate who had courted Trump's support. For voters inclined to follow Trump's endorsement, the gaffe risked muddling in their minds which candidate has the former president's backing.

Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, a GOP contender in Ohio, seized on Trump’s mistake as an opportunity to disparage Vance.

“Quite a ringing endorsement, eh?” he said in an email blast Sunday night, saying Vance is “clearly irrelevant” to Trump.

Gibbons’ final push included an online event featuring Paul, the senator from Kentucky, while Mandel campaigned with Texas' Cruz on Friday and Saturday, and with fellow military veterans Monday.

Meanwhile, Portman continued to campaign for Jane Timken, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, who has pointed to the strength of her grassroots network headed into Tuesday's vote.

Vance campaigned over the weekend with Hawley, Gaetz and Greene, a trio of strident Trump allies who are among the party's most hard-right lawmakers. They portrayed Vance as a Washington outsider who will take on the establishment and stand up for average working Ohioans.

Vance was slammed for his decision to appear with Gaetz, who is embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation, although he has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. Vance said that being accused of a crime these days "is very often more about corrupt law enforcement than it is about anything anybody's actually done."

Rival candidate Matt Dolan, a state senator and former assistant state attorney general, rebuked Vance for the statement, as did one of Dolan's top supporters, former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery.

“The fact that JD is more inclined to defend a man being investigated for sex trafficking than our brave police officers and sheriffs, clearly proves he is unfit to serve as Ohio’s next U.S. senator,” Montgomery, a four-time state officeholder, said in a statement.

Dolan is the only prominent GOP candidate in the race who didn't jockey for Trump’s endorsement.

In the state's Democratic Senate primary, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan was campaigning before union groups and teachers, while his progressive rival Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney and community organizer, was knocking doors and visiting polling places. The winners of the Republican and Democratic contests will face off in November.

