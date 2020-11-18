Republican widens edge in tight U.S. House fight north of LA

If Garcia holds on for a win, he will have overcome the district's Democratic registration edge as well as a poor performance by President Donald Trump, who lost California to Joe Biden by over 5 million votes, according to an unofficial tally.

California Republicans this year set out on what seemed like an improbable task: reclaim a string of House seats lost in 2018 in a heavily Democratic state, with widely unpopular Trump at the top of the ticket.

So far, Republican candidates seized two Democratic-held districts and are threatening in another: In the Central Valley, Republican former Rep. David Valadao is leading in his bid to retake his old job from Democratic Rep. TJ Cox, who unseated him two years ago.

Last week, Republican Young Kim defeated Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in a district anchored in the one-time GOP stronghold of Orange County, and Republican Michelle Steel earlier claimed the 48th District in Orange County from Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda.