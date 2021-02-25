Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

Testin did not immediately reply to a message seeking clarification.

No matter the scope, there is no penalty for violating the requirement, so even if the bar league softball team skipped the national anthem, there would be no repercussion under the law.

Testin said veterans groups the Wisconsin American Legion and VFW Department of Wisconsin support the measure, which would have to pass the GOP-controlled Legislature and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Evers' spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the measure.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said that requiring the national anthem at all Texas venues that receive public funding will be among his top legislative priorities this session.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.

FILE - Detroit Lions players stand and kneel during the National Anthem before their NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events at Lambeau Field, the Fiserv Forum and all other Wisconsin venues that have received taxpayer money under a bill introduced Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in the state Legislature by a Republican lawmaker. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps