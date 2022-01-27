Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor's race

Significantly, the wife of Nicholson's biggest backer in his Senate run is behind Kleefisch. Liz Uihlein is co-founder along with her mega-donor husband Richard Uihlein of the Wisconsin-based shipping giant Uline. She donated $20,000, the most allowed under state law, to Kleefisch's campaign and another $200,000 to a super PAC backing Kleefisch.

But Richard Uilhein issued a statement on Monday saying Nicholson would have his “full support and commitment to win the primary and general elections.”

“There are very few people that can shake things up in the state; Kevin is one of them,” Richard Uihlein said in a statement.

In 2018, the Uihleins spent nearly $11 million to back Nicholson. He lost to then-state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who was then defeated in the general election by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

There is no love lost between Nicholson and Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor for eight years under Scott Walker. In October, after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Kleefisch said she wanted to “hire mercenaries” and host ballot-gathering events to compete with Democrats, Nicholson said anyone who supports that idea is “as dumb as a bag of hammers.”

One of Kleefisch's backers, Vos, said last week that defeating Evers would be more difficult if Nicholson runs and he told him not to. Nicholson responded by tweeting that Vos should “focus on doing your job.”

“I think Rebecca Kleefisch is the best situated," Vos said. "She’s worked the hardest. ... I would rather focus on beating Governor Evers because our state needs a dramatic change and I feel like having a bunch of time spent arguing amongst ourselves is counterproductive to that effort.”

Nicholson was national head of the College Democrats and spoke at the 2000 Democratic National Convention. In the 2018 race, he argued that his combat experience in the U.S. Marines and work in the private sector helped lead to his conversion to the GOP.

Last year, Nicholson created the group No Better Friend, and traveled the state meeting with conservatives and preparing for a run for office.

Nicholson is the most serious Republican challenger to emerge to date to take on Kleefisch. Madison businessman and millionaire Eric Hovde, who lost a 2012 GOP primary for U.S. Senate, is also considering getting in. Several other Republicans, including lobbyist Bill McCoshen and state Rep. John Macco, thought about running but decided against it.