Republic of Congo polls open; candidate sick with COVID-19

Campaign spokesman Cyr Mayanda told The Associated Press on Sunday that Kolelas' condition was stable, but that plans were underway for a medical evacuation to France for further treatment.

Kolelas placed second to Sassou N’Guesso in the country’s 2016 presidential election with about 15% of the vote. The opposition figure has been particularly critical of the incumbent leader in recent days, declaring that Republic of Congo had become “a police state.”

Sassou N’Guesso is the third-longest serving president in Africa, ruling from 1979-1992 and then again since 1997 in this nation often overshadowed by its vast neighbor Congo.

Republic of Congo has had fewer than 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 134 confirmed deaths.

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas cheer during their party's last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 19, 2021. After 36 years in power, Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Christ Kimvidi) Credit: Christ Kimvidi Credit: Christ Kimvidi

A supporter of President Denis Sassou N'Guesso holds his photo during the last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 19, 2021. After 36 years in power, Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. (AP Photo/Zed Lebon) Credit: Zed Lebon Credit: Zed Lebon

A man walks between election posters featuring opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, right, and President Denis Sassou N'Guesso, left, in central Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 12, 2021. Elections on Sunday March 21 will see President Denis Sassou N'Guesso poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest serving leaders, 36 years, amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns.(AP Photo/Lebon Chansard Ziavoula) Credit: Lebon Chansard Ziavoula Credit: Lebon Chansard Ziavoula