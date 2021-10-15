journal-news logo
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997. (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997. (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 2 minutes ago
British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England.

News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency.

