Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in eastern England.
News outlets say the victim is Conservative lawmaker David Amess.
The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.
Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.
Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.
Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.
Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency.