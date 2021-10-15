Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency.