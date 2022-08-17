Reports: LeBron James agrees to 2-year extension with Lakers

The league-maximum deal includes a player option that would keep the second-leading scorer in NBA history with the Lakers past his 40th birthday in December 2024, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said Wednesday.

James is headed into the final year of his most recent deal with the Lakers, who signed the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time league champion in July 2018. The new deal means the 18-time All-Star will make $46.7 million this season.