Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Reports: 6 wounded in Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clash

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Local news reports say fighting between the border guards services of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has wounded at least six people

MOSCOW (AP) — Fighting between the border guards services of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has wounded at least six people, local news reports said Thursday.

The conflict reportedly began near the Kyrgyz city of Batken after Tajik border guards closed a road that leads to sizable towns in Kyrgyzstan’s west.

Kyrgyz authorities say the Tajik guards have fired with mortars and grenade-launchers. Tajik authorities haven't made statements about the conflict, but the Tajik service of Russian news service Sputnik reported that six Tajiks have been wounded.

The serpentine Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border is often a tense area. In 2021, at least 55 people died in clashes that erupted near the border in a dispute over water rights and the installation of surveillance cameras by Tajikistan.

In Other News
1
Omicron surge in Brazil hospitalizing the unvaccinated
2
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
3
Honduras' next president sworn in amid uncertainty
4
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
5
Stocks wobble on Wall Street after several days of whiplash
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top