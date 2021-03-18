Report shows US homelessness rising even before pandemic

The Housing and Urban Development Department's annual report on homelessness provides a snapshot of the number of homeless people, both sheltered and unsheltered, in America on a single night. The one-night counts are conducted during the last 10 days of January each year, and the new report shows that 580,466 people experienced homelessness in the United States on a single night in January 2020 — an increase of 12,751 people, or 2.2 percent, from 2019.

Newly confirmed HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement Thursday the results were “very troubling." She added: “What makes these findings even more devastating is that they are based on data from before COVID-19, and we know the pandemic has only made the homelessness crisis worse.”