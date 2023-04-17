Report: Serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

Prosecutors charged Darrell Goodlow in 2021 with 57 counts, including rape, burglary and criminal confinement. He pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including eight felony counts of rape and one felony count of killing a domestic animal, as part of a plea agreement.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner gave Darrell Goodlow 156 1/2 years behind bars, according to WIXN-TV. The report did not say when Goodlow was sentenced.