Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

Wylie told the newspaper he could not say whether Rushdie remained in a hospital or discuss his whereabouts.

“He's going to live ... That's the important thing,” Wylie said.

The attack was along the lines of what Rushie and his agent have thought was the “principal danger ... a random person coming out of nowhere and attacking," Wylie told El Pais.

“So you can't protect against it because it's totally unexpected and illogical,” he said.

Wylie told the newspaper it was like Beatles member John Lennon's murder. Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman outside his Manhattan apartment building Dec. 8, 1980, hours after the singer had signed an autograph for Chapman.

In a jailhouse interview with The New York Post, Matar said he disliked Rushdie and praised Khomeini. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of Salman Rushdie’s first name.