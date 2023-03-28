Report: Renewable energy growth falls short of climate goal

In an advance preview of its annual report on the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the agency said renewables accounted for 83% of new power generation last year. Worldwide, the share of installed power generation coming from renewables reached 40% in 2022, it said.

But in order to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and put the world on track to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), existing targets for renewable power deployment would need to be more than doubled, the Abu Dhabi-based agency said.