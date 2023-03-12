Report: Qatar spied on Swiss prosecutor, FIFA boss meeting

After Qatar won the FIFA hosting vote in 2010, its World Cup project variously seemed at risk because of the extreme desert heat, allegations of corruption in the bid, reports of human rights and migrant labor abuses, and the economic and logistical boycott by neighboring states.

Last year, the AP reported the FBI was investigating whether agency boss Kevin Chalker's work for Qatar broke laws related to foreign lobbying and surveillance.

The hotel meeting between Infantino and Lauber was revealed four years ago and is part of an investigation into their three undocumented meetings in 2016 and 2017 being conducted by two special prosecutors appointed by Switzerland's parliament. They questioned Infantino in January.

The first two meetings were revealed in November 2018 in the Football Leaks series published by German magazine Der Spiegel.

After those reports were published, Lauber and Infantino both claimed they did not remember the content of their two meetings in 2016. They also did not acknowledge they had a third meeting in 2017 that was revealed several months later and led to Lauber losing his job.

The NZZ report was published as global soccer leaders head to Rwanda for the annual meeting of FIFA’s 211 member federations.

Infantino is due to be elected unopposed Thursday to a new four-year term. He became FIFA president in 2016 amid fallout from sweeping American and Swiss federal investigations of international soccer officials.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports