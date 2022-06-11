Report: Prince Charles blasts UK's Rwanda deportation plan

The new policy threatens to overshadow the upcoming visit by Charles and his wife Camilla to Rwanda later this month to attend a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

The Times said a source had heard Charles express opposition to the policy several times in private, and that he was “more than disappointed” by it.

Traditionally, British royals don't get involved in political matters.

As head of state, Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has to remain strictly neutral on political matters and doesn't vote or stand for election, according to the royal family’s official website.

However, the 73-year-old prince, who is first in line to the throne, has been an outspoken supporter of various causes, such as campaigning against climate change and plastic pollution in oceans. He has also been accused of meddling in politics by speaking up about property developments he opposed and other issues.