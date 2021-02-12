Report: Police granted clinic shooting suspect gun permit

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about the report, saying in a statement that the city cannot release information on gun permit applications.

Ulrich’s harassment case includes a notation from a court services agent in June 2019 that said Ulrich had applied for a “permit to purchase” and that approval was pending. The agent said he “highly recommended” against allowing Ulrich to have any weapons. A psychological evaluation was ordered, and in April 2020 the case was dismissed with a prosecutor saying Ulrich was found “mentally incompetent to proceed.”

Ulrich was charged Thursday, with his bail was set at $10 million or $5 million with conditions. Allina Health on Friday identified two shooting victims who hadn’t previously given permission to release their names: Tammy Schaufler, a business representative with the company for 32 years, and Antonya Fransen-Pruden, a licensed practical nurse who has been with the company since 2018. The company did not give their conditions. Three shooting victims remain hospitalized, one in fair condition and two in good condition, while a fourth was released from the hospital soon after the shooting.

At a news conference following Thursday's hearing, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer was asked about any permits Ulrich held.

Deringer said he could not talk about specific permits, but said that approvals can be complicated. He said his office has 2 1/2 people working full-time to handle nothing but permits to buy guns and carry them in public

Sometimes, Deringer said, “you have to have a master's degree to read some of these criminal histories” to catch disqualifiers.

“Sometimes they do slip through the cracks,” he said.

