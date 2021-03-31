Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks to gender parity in jobs

The World Economic Forum predicted Wednesday that gender parity -- already not expected for a century -- will have to wait dozens more years to come about because of the coronavirus’ impact. It said the hard-hit consumer, retail, travel and tourism industries tend to be large employers of women.

“The pandemic has already begun to show partial impact on the data, and it’s not looking like great news for gender equality in the future," said forum managing director Saadia Zahidi in an interview. “It remains to be seen if this is actually an underestimate of where things end up.”