Report: NCAA investigating Nebraska's Scott Frost, program

Frost has struggled at Nebraska, going 12-20 in his first three years and never finishing higher than fifth in the Big Ten West. The program has had four straight losing seasons, its most in a row since the late 1950s.

Frost is under contract through 2026, and his current buyout is $20 million.

The NCAA investigation includes Nebraska’s impermissible use of analysts and consultants running special teams drills, according to The Action Network. Analysts are not among the 10 full-time on-field assistants and are not allowed to speak with players.

A year ago, the NCAA disallowed organized workouts because of the pandemic. According to the report, Nebraska allegedly relocated its strength workouts to an undisclosed off-campus location to avoid detection at the direction of NU’s strength and conditioning staff.

The special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, was fired in January. Gerrod Lambrecht, Frost’s chief of staff, resigned two weeks ago.

