Report: McIlroy's driver deemed nonconforming ahead of PGA Championship

For the second straight day, McIlroy left Quail Hollow and declined to speak to the media.

The USGA, which tests clubs to make sure they are conforming at the request of the tournaments in the U.S. and Mexico, confirmed the USGA did testing at Quail Hollow when asked by the PGA of America. All tests are done before the first round.

“That program is consistent with the same level of support that we provide to the PGA Tour as part of their regular program for driver testing,” the USGA said.

Results are confidential.

The PGA of America did not immediately respond to a request for such information as how many players submitted drivers for testing, instead referring to the USGA statement.

The tests typically are random, and it is not unusual for testing ahead of major championships.

One such case was in 2019 at Royal Portrush for the British Open, when Xander Schauffele was among 30 players randomly selected to have his driver tested by the R&A, which governs golf everywhere but the U.S. and Mexico.

Schauffele said he wasn't aware his driver didn't conform until notified, and then worked into Tuesday evening that week to find a replacement. And he was furious with the R&A for not keeping the matter confidential.

“I've been called a cheater by my fellow opponents,” Schauffele said in 2019 at Royal Portrush. “It's all joking, but when someone yells ‘Cheater’ in front of 200 people to me, it's not going down very well.”

Drivers often can fall outside the limits after a lot of use. While McIlroy and others keep backups with them in case they crack, it can take time for them to feel as comfortable with it as their regular drivers.

McIlroy tied for seventh last week at the Truist Championship. He is coming off the greatest moment of his career last month when he won the Masters on his 17th try to become only the sixth player in history with the career Grand Slam.

