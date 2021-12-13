Report links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protesters

The report was commissioned last year by Bogota’s city government, which held a public ceremony where it asked for forgiveness from the victim’s families.

It is based on interviews with more than 90 witnesses, police officers and members of the victims’ families and received technical assistance and financial support from the United Nations.

The findings come as police in Colombia face greater scrutiny for their behavior during protests and different sectors call for the reform of an institution that has long been deployed to fight drug trafficking gangs and guerrilla groups in rural areas, and is poorly equipped to handle large crowds of civilians in urban areas.

Earlier this year, dozens of people died in protests over tax hikes and inequality that included roadblocks and small pockets of violent protesters, mixed among mostly peaceful crowds. According to evidence gathered by Human Rights Watch, police in Colombia could be implicated in 25 of those deaths.

Monday’s report calls on the Colombian government to reform the country’s laws so that municipal governments have greater control over police forces. Currently, Colombia’s police forces are run by the Ministry of Defense and only takes orders from the national government.

The report points out that so far, four police officers are facing murder charges for the deaths that occurred in the September 2020 protests, though there are still no convictions and none of the officers charged with murder is in prison. The report also calls on Colombian prosecutors to investigate the role that high-ranking officers may have had in the violent response to the protests in September.