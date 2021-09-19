journal-news logo
X

Report: Iran appoints new air force commander

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
State television says that Iran’s top leader has appointed a pilot of Russian fighter jets to command the nation’s air force

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's top leader has appointed a pilot of Russian fighter jets to command the nation's air force, state television reported Sunday.

It said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's choice is Air Force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi.

Vahedi, 56, trained on a simulator for a Sukhoi-24, a Russian fighter jet, from 2000 to 2001. He worked as the acting commander of the air force since 2018. As commander, Vahedi succeeds F-14 Tomcat pilot Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The change is part of routine replacement of army commanders.

The country’s air force has both Russian and American-made made jet fighters in service.

In Other News
1
UK court rules under-16s can get puberty blocking drugs
2
IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season
3
The Latest: 2-time Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher makes Colts debut
4
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
5
Former Algerian leader Bouteflika buried with quiet honors
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top