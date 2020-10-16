Report: Europe closing in on decision to let 737 Max fly

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's executive director, Patrick Ky, said he is satisfied that changes to the jet have made it safe enough to return to the skies before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported.

He was quoted as saying that “our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us.” Bloomberg reported that Ky said the development of a further sensor will take 20 to 24 months, and the agency had discussed with Boeing "the fact that with the third sensor, we could reach even higher safety levels.”