Report: DOJ investigating Visa over debit card business

The option often appears on the pin pads used by consumers when they buy goods at a store. But that option is not available for online transactions, and where those transactions are being routed could be an anticompetitive practice.

Visa, as the largest payment network, has faced antitrust investigations in the past. The DOJ blocked Visa's purchase of the financial technology company Plaid earlier this year, citing antitrust concerns. The company has also paid out billions of dollars over the last two decades to settle allegations that merchants were overpaying to accept credit and debit cards.

Visa's stock was down about 5% in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday.