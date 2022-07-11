Report: DOJ inquiring about antitrust in PGA-LIV dispute

At issue is the PGA Tour’s policy that members receive a conflicting event release to play tournaments overseas when a tour event is being held that week. Players typically get three such releases a year, only for overseas events. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America.

It denied releases for the first LIV Golf event, which was held outside London the first week in June, because it viewed it as a series of tournaments that threatened the PGA Tour. The LIV events offer $25 million in prize money and its eight-tournament schedule features five events in the United States. Two are at courses owned by former President Donald Trump.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended players who competed in the first LIV event and the most recent one outside Portland, Oregon. The next LIV event is scheduled for Trump National in New Jersey in two weeks.

Some players, such as Johnson and Sergio Garcia, have resigned their PGA Tour membership. Mickelson has not. He is a lifetime member because of his 45 career victories, and Mickelson has said he earned that status.

Greg Norman, the two-time British Open champion who is CEO of LIV Golf, said two months ago when the tour denied releases that “the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it’s exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament.” He called the decision “anti-golfer, anti-fan and anti-competitive.”

The tour referenced a Federal Trade Commission investigation from two decades ago in saying in its statement, “We went through this in 1994 and we are confident in a similar outcome.”

That four-year investigation resulted in an FTC recommendation that two rules be nullified — competing in non-PGA Tour events without the commissioner’s permission and allowing veto power over players appearing on televised golf programs. Under heavy lobbying, the FTC voted 4-0 to end the investigation by rejecting the recommendation from the staff’s antitrust lawyers.

The report comes at the start of the British Open at St. Andrews, another example of how much the rival league has disrupted golf this year. Players who signed on with Norman's group have been criticized for the source of the funding, and players like Mickelson and Johnson have lost corporate sponsorships.

Four players on the European tour last week were given a temporary stay from being suspended, allowing them to compete in the Scottish Open.

