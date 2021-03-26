Report clears France of complicity in 1994 Rwandan Genocide

The commission's report apportioned blame to France for failing in its “political, institutional, intellectual, ethical (and) moral” responsibility, according to officials in Macron’s office. But the report says researchers found no evidence that French weapons were delivered to Rwanda after the start of the genocide.

It also ruled out accusations of wrongdoing by Operation Turquoise, a French-led military intervention in Rwanda that has been accused of being a failed attempt at propping up the Hutu-led government in Rwanda.

The report further excluded any “complicity in genocide” by the French, saying there was no evidence of an intention to carry out genocidal actions.

The report found “malfunctions in the process of appreciation of the situation” and the resulting French government and military decisions. But the commission made it clear that their report did not seek to vilify individuals.

It’s unclear if the report will succeed in improving relations between the France and Rwanda, and in particular satisfy Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Macron hoped the document would allow a catharsis, enabling France to put to rest claims that had simmered for more than a quarter of a century.

The report on the France's role in 1994's Rwandan genocide is given by Historian and Commission chief, Vincent Duclert to French President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, March 26, 2021. The findings of a commission that has spent two years uncovering France's role in 1994's Rwandan genocide is to be made public Friday. (Ludovic Marin, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin