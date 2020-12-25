Report: Chicago cops in botched raid had prior complaints

The newspaper looked at police reports, disciplinary records and court documents. The most complaints — 11 — are against a sergeant who joined the department in 2002. Records show he has also received dozens of department awards. Five of the officers face no complaints.

The officer accused in another raid was sued in 2017. The lawsuit, which is pending, says the officer handcuffed a man and searched the apartment while his wife and young sons watched. The targets actually lived in an upstairs apartment, according to the lawsuit. Chicago officials have denied the search was invalid.

“Chicago police terrorized the innocent family in their home,” the lawsuit says.

Another officer was involved months after the raid on Young's house later in the 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sharell Brown. The officer was looking for a man with a gun, according to COPA. Brown family members, who have filed a wrongful death suit, say he didn't have a gun. COPA is investigating.

Young has said it is difficult to have the video out publicly, but she wants accountability. Her attorney has said the city's handling is part of its troubled history of disturbing police officer misconduct and trying to block sensitive video and documents from the public eye, including in the fatal police shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Lightfoot has apologized repeatedly for the raid on Young's apartment and missteps by her administration, including trying to block the footage from being aired on television and denying Young video of the incident which she later obtained through her lawsuit against the city.