Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil also declined to comment.

“Given the sensitive nature of the matters involved, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” her office said in a statement.

Australian officials had assessed the returning group as the most vulnerable among 60 Australian women and children held in Roj, the ABC said. Most of the children were born in Syria.

Their return would likely be the first step in repatriating all Australians detained in Syria, the ABC reported.

Senior lawmakers in the previous conservative government that was voted out of office in May elections after nine years in power say their administration did not repatriate more Australians from Syria because of the domestic risk they would pose if they had been radicalized.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said that view firmed after a confidential briefing from Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s domestic spy agency known as ASIO.

“I must say that I am more strongly of the view now that there is a very significant risk in bringing some of these people to our country that can’t be mitigated, frankly. Not to the level we would require to keep Australians safe,” Dutton said earlier this month.

“We need to understand how it is with limited resources ASIO and the Australian Federal Police can provide the guarantees to keep the Australian public safe,” Dutton added.

Albanese said on Friday his government had acted on national security advice just as his predecessors had done when the eight children were repatriated.

Australian allies in the Middle East conflict including the United States, Germany and France have already repatriated dozens of their citizens in similar circumstances in Syria.

A British woman who repatriated with her child this month became the first adult to be allowed back into Britain from a Syrian camp since Islamic State fell.