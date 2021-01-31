Report: Alaska AG quit after reports of sexual misconduct

An Alaska law enacted in 1990 months before Sniffen and White traveled to New Orleans said it is illegal for an adult to have sex with a 16- or 17-year-old whom he or she was teaching, counseling or coaching.

In a letter Sniffen sent Friday to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Sniffen said he resigned “for personal reasons.”

“It has been a pleasure working with you, and I wish your administration the best,” he wrote.

Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said in a statement that when the governor “accepted Mr. Sniffen’s resignation, he was unaware of the allegations against him. As details of the allegations became known, the Governor directed Attorney General Treg Taylor to appoint a special outside council, independent of the Department of Law, to investigate possible criminal misconduct by Mr. Sniffen.”

Sniffen is the second Alaska attorney general to step down within the past six months amid a Daily News and ProPublica investigation into their interactions with women.

Former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson quit in August, hours after the newsrooms revealed he had sent hundreds of unwanted text messages to a junior colleague. Sniffen was named his temporary replacement and, on Jan. 18, Dunleavy designated him as Clarkson’s permanent successor.

Dunleavy appointed Treg Taylor attorney general to replace Sniffen.