Repilov wins luge title, without Russian flag and anthem

Chris Mazdzer was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th. Mazdzer, the reigning Olympic silver medalist, got his best world-championships finish since placing fourth in 2016. Tucker West was 14th for the U.S. in the men’s race, and Jonny Gustafson placed 31st.

In doubles, Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won their fourth consecutive world title — making them just the second sled to win that many in succession. Margit Schumann of East Germany won four consecutive women’s world luge titles from 1973 through 1977. World championships are not held in Olympic years.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany were second, and Latvia’s Andris Sics and Juris Sics were third. Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were 16th for the U.S.

The world championships end Sunday with the women’s race and team relay. The international luge season ends next weekend with the World Cup finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland.