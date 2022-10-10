Rep. Tim Ryan, author JD Vance hold US Senate debate in Ohio

Ryan, a 10-term congressman from the blue-collar Youngstown area, and Vance, a venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," a memoir of his upbringing in Appalachian Ohio and Kentucky, are vying for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman.

Democrats view the Nov. 8 race as among their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Ryan has significantly outraised Vance in an increasingly Republican-leaning state that twice voted for Donald Trump for president.