Rep. says no to gay marriage, attends son's same-sex wedding

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life," Thompson’s office said in a statement. "The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

Thompson's press secretary also called the bill “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores.”

The House bill would require the federal and state governments to recognize same-sex marriages, but would not stop a state from banning such marriages in the future.

In 2014, a federal judge struck down Pennsylvania's same-sex marriage ban, and then-Gov. Tom Corbett declined to appeal it.