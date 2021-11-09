Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump is at war 'with the rule of law'

Cheney, a Trump critic who is vice chair of a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said the challenge now is whether citizens will do their duty and “defend the Constitution and stand for truth.”

“Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” Cheney asked, speaking at a First Amendment event in New Hampshire. “There is no gray area when it comes to that question, when it comes to this moment. There is no middle ground.”