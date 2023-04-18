Rep. Jones brings infant-sized casket into Tennessee Capitol

After passing troopers and security, Jones was then barred from bringing the casket onto the House floor, briefly passing it off at the doorway to fellow Rep. Justin Pearson, who was also recently reinstated.

Demonstrators led by Bishop William Barber II had marched in Nashville on Monday, demanding that lawmakers pass the gun safety legislation and stop using their authority to trample democracy. They carried several caskets symbolizing those lost to gun violence on Monday.