Rep. Ed Perlmutter won't seek reelection, 26th Dem to retire

First elected in 2006, Perlmutter has largely shrugged off repeated Republican challenges. His seat became modestly more conservative during Colorado's independent redistricting process last year but Democrats were confident Perlmutter could fend off another challenge. Now his seat becomes yet another target for Republicans who are anticipating big gains in congressional elections.

“Even though the numbers are slightly tighter we will win,” Perlmutter, 68, said in a statement announcing his retirement. “I’ve never shied away from a challenge but it’s time for me to move on and explore other opportunities.”