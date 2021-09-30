Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of ‘Aladdin’ at the New Amsterdam Theatre,” the show announced on social media. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, Sept. 2 , is canceled.”

It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen's concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August.