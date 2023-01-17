BreakingNews
Construction worker trapped in partial building collapse on Liberty Way
journal-news logo
X

Renner says he's home from hospital after snow plow accident

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.

In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown," Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

In Other News
1
Stocks edge lower on Wall Street in uncertain trading
2
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
3
Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting
4
EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies
5
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top