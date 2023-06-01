Renewable energy surges, driven by solar boom and high fuel prices, report finds

About two-thirds of this year's increase in renewable power capacity will come from photovoltaic, with both large-scale solar farms and consumer rooftop installations seeing significant growth.

IEA said manufacturing capacity for PV components was also surging, especially in China.

But Birol cautioned that power grids must be upgraded and expanded to cope with the intermittent nature of solar and wind power, which requires a fundamentally different approach by network operators compared with existing coal, gas or nuclear plants.

Shifting the global economy away from fossil fuels is one of the most important steps for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

Experts say that to meet the Paris climate accord's goal of limiting temperature rise since pre-industrial times to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), emissions need to be halved by 2030 and cut to “net zero” by mid-century.

The International Renewable Energy Agency, a separate body, has called for a major increase in wind and solar investments. Nations are expected to discuss setting an international target for the rollout of renewable energy at this year's U.N. climate summit in Dubai.

