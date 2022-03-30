Renée Fleming to portray Pat Nixon at Paris Opera in 2023

The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille from March 25 to April 16, 2023, the company said Wednesday. Music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct a cast that includes baritone Thomas Hampson as Nixon and soprano Kathleen Kim as Madame Mao. Valentina Carrasco directs.

Fleming, 63, stopped singing central repertory roles in 2017 but has continued concerts and contemporary works, and she received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel." Fleming returns to New York's Metropolitan Opera for the staged premiere of Kevin Puts' "The Hours," which opens Nov. 22 in the first of eight performances through Dec. 15.