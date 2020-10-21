Remains found in search for 1921 Tulsa race massacre victims

University of Florida forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, a descendent of a massacre survivor who is assisting in the search, said patience is needed before anyone can expect to know the identities of the remains or the cause of deaths.

“We will need considerable time to investigate them because the preservation, teeth have been showing up OK, but non-dental structures" have deteriorated, Stubblefield said.

Stackelbeck said it was too early to say definitely that the remains are victims of the massacre, even though they were found near an area known as the “Original 18,” where funeral home records indicate massacre victims were buried.

There are two headstones in the Original 18 marking the graves of two massacre victims, but the area where the remains were found Wednesday is unmarked.

“We have not yet made our assessment to say that these do actually represent the massacre victims,” Stackelbeck said. “Whether they are associated with the same event or the same time period of burial is something that we are still in the process of assessing.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who in 2018 proposed looking for victims of the violence and later budgeted $100,000 to fund it after previous searches failed to find victims called the discovery significant in the city's history.

“What we do know as of today is that there is a mass grave in Oaklawn cemetery where we have no record of anyone being buried,” Bynum said.

The latest search at Oaklawn began Monday. An earlier excavation of another part of the cemetery ended in July without any significant discoveries.

The violence took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when a white mob attacked Tulsa's Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300 mostly Black people and wounding 800 more, while robbing and burning businesses, homes and churches.

The massacre happened two years after what is known as the "Red Summer," when hundreds of African Americans died at the hands of white mobs in violence around the U.S. that has been depicted in the HBO TV shows " Watchmen " and "Lovecraft County."

It also received renewed attention after President Donald Trump selected Tulsa as the location for a June rally amid a national reckoning over police brutality and racial violence. Trump moved the date to avoid coinciding with a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District commemorating the end of slavery.

A researcher gives a thumbs-up as work continues on a second test excavation and core sampling in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: MIKE SIMONS Credit: MIKE SIMONS

Researchers look through dirt from a trench as crews work on a second test excavation and core sampling in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: MIKE SIMONS Credit: MIKE SIMONS

Workers hold up tarps to block spectators' views during a second test excavation and core sampling, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

Researchers and work crews look at items pulled from the ground during a second test excavation and core sampling, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

Researchers and work crews look at items pulled from the ground during a second test excavation and core sampling, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

Researchers look through dirt and items dug out during a second test excavation and core sampling, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

Rev. Robert Turner, with Vernon A.M.E Church, prays as crews work on a second test excavation and core sampling, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the search for remains at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons