Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman

Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter.

Elledge told authorities he realized his wife was missing on Oct. 9, 2019, but didn’t report that she was gone until the next day, when a friend came to the house at the request of Ji’s mother. Authorities say he drove to remote areas, spending around 45 minutes at a secluded access point to the Lamine River after dark, during those 24 hours. Cadaver dogs detected the presence of human remains there, but law enforcement was unable to find a body despite multiple searches.

During a court hearing in November, Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight described Joseph Elledge as a "jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath." Knight played four audio recordings of the couple arguing.

In the recordings, the husband says, "I don't like being with you," ''I'm eager to end it" and "I will bury the earth under you." Mengqi Ji Elledge can also be heard arguing with her husband, who raised his voice several times. At one point, he told her, "I know you want me to hit you," and, "This, it's not abusive."

He also was heard saying he wanted a divorce "the sooner the better."

Defense attorneys argued during the hearing that Mengqi Ji Elledge had exchanged sexually explicit messages with another person.

Mengqi Ji Elledge received a master's degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri in December 2014. She previously attended the East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.