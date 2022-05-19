Relics and militants: Vatican fraud trial sprawls the globe

Marogna is accused of embezzling some 575,000 euros in Holy See money that had been apparently been intended to free the nun. Marogna asserts the money was compensation and fees related to her intelligence work. Prosecutors say Marogna spent the money on Prada, Tod’s and other high-end luxury goods.

Marogna's co-defendant, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, has already testified that he engaged Marogna as an external security consultant, impressed by her grasp of geopolitical affairs, and turned to her for help following the February 2017 kidnapping of Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez in Mali. She had been kidnapped by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, which has bankrolled its insurgency by kidnapping Westerners.

Becciu revealed during testimony earlier this month that Francis approved spending up to 1 million euros to hire a British intelligence firm to find the nun and secure her freedom. She was ultimately freed last year.

Marogna insisted the money wasn’t ransom, but rather payment to the British firm, Inkerman, for its services. She said Inkerman had estimated the total cost to free the nun would amount to 17 million euros. She said her negotiations hit a series of snags after the Vatican police chief got wind of it, COVID-19 hit and her Italian intelligence intermediary was unexpectedly promoted.

In her statement, Marogna said the negotiations for the relics of St. Nicholas, which are held in the southern city of Bari, fell apart after the local Bari bishop refused to give them up permanently. They had been loaned to Russia for two months in 2017, after a deal was reached between Pope Francis and the Russian Patriarch Kirill after their 2016 meeting in Havana.

Marogna’s narrative couldn’t be independently confirmed. She said she never had any contract with the Holy See for her services and was never asked to provide any receipts of how she accounted for her expenses.

Caption FILE — Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was held captive for nearly five years by al-Qaida-linked militants, listens to a question during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, in this Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 file photo. Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euro to free Narvaez, Cardinal Angelo Becciu testified at the Vatican's big financial fraud trial Thursday, May 5, 2022, revealing previously top secret negotiations that Francis authorized to hire a British security and intelligence firm to find the nun and pay for her liberation. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia

Caption FILE — Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was held captive for nearly five years by al-Qaida-linked militants, listens to a question during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, in this Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 file photo. Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euro to free Narvaez, Cardinal Angelo Becciu testified at the Vatican's big financial fraud trial Thursday, May 5, 2022, revealing previously top secret negotiations that Francis authorized to hire a British security and intelligence firm to find the nun and pay for her liberation. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia

Caption FILE — Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during press conference in Rome, in this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo. Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euro to free a Colombian nun kidnapped by al-Qaida-linked militants in Mali, Becciu testified at the Vatican's big financial fraud trial Thursday, May 5, 2022, revealing previously top secret negotiations that Francis authorized to hire a British security and intelligence firm to find the nun and pay for her liberation. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia