Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

Russia officially banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, and designated the religious denomination “an extremist organization” in connection to its alleged “propaganda of exclusivity.” Dennis Christensen, a 49-year-old Dane, was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting, and was handed a six-year prison sentence in 2019.

“Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world couldn’t be happier for Dennis and his wife, Irina," Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the organization said in a statement. “However, Jehovah’s Witnesses continue to be arrested, imprisoned, and sometimes tortured simply for the peaceful practice of their Christian faith.”