Relatives say Russia sends a message with Chechen's slaying

The defense is expected to make its closing statement next week and a verdict could be reached within days. No pleas are entered in the German trial system, but the defendant said at the start of his trial that he had been misidentified and was a 50-year-old born in Russia, not a 55-year-old born in Kazakhstan as alleged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.”

The verdict has the potential to further inflame tensions between Berlin and Moscow, providing an early foreign policy test for Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Months after the killing, his predecessor Angela Merkel expelled two Russian diplomats, prompting a similar response from Russia.

The following year, Germany stepped in after the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, flying him to Berlin for medical treatment. Navalny says he was poisoned by Russian agents, which Russia denies.