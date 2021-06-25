Relatives of Paraguay's first lady missing in Miami collapse

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo told local media that six people from the South American country are still unaccounted for after the collapse. They are Sophia López Moreira, the sister of first lady Silvana Abdo, her husband Luis Pettengill, her three children and the family's assistant, according to Paraguayan authorities.

President Mario Abdo’s activities were cancelled for Thursday and Friday so that he can be with his wife while she waits for word on the fate of her sister and her family, Paraguay's government announced.